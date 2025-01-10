Watch CBS News
Sports

PiratesFest takes off for another year in Downtown Pittsburgh next week

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 9, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 9, 2025 18:03

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) - PiratesFest is back for another year in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The event will span for two days: January 18-19 in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center downtown. 

While the main event runs from 10:00 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day, Pirates Season Ticket Holders will have access from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. each day. 

The event will feature autograph sessions and family-friendly events both nights. 

Autograph session's will offer free admission to kids 14 and under and be $30 for adults. Each session will be with four players and will be held from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12:30p.m. - 2:00 p.m. both days. So far all blocks have sold out with a set of four players, except the Sunday session at 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. with players Jared Jones, Peter Strzelecki, Jared Triolo, and Matt Capps and the 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. session with players Bubba Chandler, Mike Burrows, Johan Oviedo, and Kevin Young. 

Outside of the autograph sessions, the main event will feature a pop-up Fanatics Team Store, Bat Around Interactive Experience, PiratesFest Little Buccos Field, and more.

For additional details, ticketing and event information can be found on the MLB website

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.