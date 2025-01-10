PiratesFest takes off for another year in Downtown Pittsburgh next week

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) - PiratesFest is back for another year in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The event will span for two days: January 18-19 in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center downtown.

While the main event runs from 10:00 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day, Pirates Season Ticket Holders will have access from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. each day.

The event will feature autograph sessions and family-friendly events both nights.

Autograph session's will offer free admission to kids 14 and under and be $30 for adults. Each session will be with four players and will be held from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12:30p.m. - 2:00 p.m. both days. So far all blocks have sold out with a set of four players, except the Sunday session at 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. with players Jared Jones, Peter Strzelecki, Jared Triolo, and Matt Capps and the 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. session with players Bubba Chandler, Mike Burrows, Johan Oviedo, and Kevin Young.

Outside of the autograph sessions, the main event will feature a pop-up Fanatics Team Store, Bat Around Interactive Experience, PiratesFest Little Buccos Field, and more.

For additional details, ticketing and event information can be found on the MLB website.