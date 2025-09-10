Pirates, SportsNet Pittsburgh to air first live Spanish-speaking game broadcast for Roberto Clemente Day

The Pittsburgh Pirates, SportsNet Pittsburgh, and Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that the first live, Spanish-speaking Pirates broadcast will air on Monday, Sept. 15, to celebrate Roberto Clemente Day.

"El día de Roberto Clemente: Los Piratas en español" will "honor the legacy of the Pirates and Puerto Rican legend," according to a press release from SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The special telecast will include Roberto Clemente Jr. and three-time MLB All-Star Carlos Baerga on the broadcast team, along with guest appearances from Albert Pujols, Sammy Sosa, Carlos Beltrán, Edgar Martínez, and Carlos Delgado.

"In addition to live game coverage, the presentation will highlight Clemente-themed activities around Pittsburgh leading up to the game, showcase historical elements celebrating Clemente's impact, and feature guest appearances by additional Latino baseball greats," the press release adds.

"Roberto Clemente's contributions to the game of baseball transcends generations," said David Wisnia, president and CEO of NESN and SportsNet Pittsburgh. "It is a privilege for SNP, the Pirates, and MLB to come together to celebrate his life and legacy with this special Spanish-language telecast. We hope it provides fans a truly unique opportunity to further experience the joy of Roberto Clemente Day."

"We are proud to partner with the Clemente family and SportsNet Pittsburgh to host this first-ever Pirates Spanish-language telecast. It is important to all involved that we continue to lead the way in ensuring Roberto's legacy lives on for generations to come," said team chairman Bob Nutting. "It is very fitting that, as we honor The Great One's legacy both on and off the field, his son, Roberto Jr., will be calling the action in their native language. It is a special moment for the organization, the Clemente family, and the baseball community around the world."

The game will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh's SNP+ channel and SNP 360 app. The traditional, English-speaking broadcast will air on the regular SportsNet Pittsburgh channel. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.