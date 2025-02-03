Pirates sign left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza to a one-year contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates have added another arm to their roster ahead of Spring Training.

On Monday, the team announced they signed left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza to a one-year contract for the upcoming 2025 season.

The 33-year-old pitcher has a record of 20-9 with four saves, a 3.88 ERA, and 304 strikeouts across 367 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

In 50 appearances last year between the two clubs, he went 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA.

Meanwhile, in 193 appearances between 2021-23, he posted a 2.67 ERA, which was the third-lowest among all left-handed relievers with at least 120 innings pitched.

In the 2023 season, he posted the third-lowest ERA at 1.52 among all American League relievers while making a career-high 69 appearances.

Mayza has allowed just 25.2% of his inherited runners to score since debuting in the MLB in 2017 and that is the fifth-lowest in the entire league with a minimum of 150 inherited runners.

The Pirates designated infielder Ailka Williams for assignment to make room for Mayza.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training on Wednesday, February 12 and the first full-team workout will happen on Monday, February 17.

The Pirates are looking to improve on another last-place finish in the NL Central after finishing the season with a record of 76-86 in 2024.