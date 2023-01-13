Pirates reportedly set to spend more than $10 million on retail stores, concessions at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Upgrades are reportedly coming to PNC Park and they're coming off of the baseball diamond.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pirates are set to spend $11 million in alterations to PNC Park - those include an expanded store and renovations to the concession stands on the main concourse.

The store expansion, located on the Federal Street side of the stadium, will take the place of the PNC Bank branch, Batty's Pizzeria, and Allegheny Grille.

Meanwhile, concession stands on the main concourse will get new equipment, upgraded signage, and new awnings. They also plan to add three new beer outlets, a food stand, and "walk-through style concessions."

The Pirates are planning to pay for the improvements themselves but required approval from the Pittsburgh Sports & Exhibition Authority because the SEA owns the ballpark.

It's expected the improvements will be in place by the time the season begins.