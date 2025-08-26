Pirates release 2026 schedule

The Pirates' 2026 season schedule is out.

The team released its schedule for next season on Tuesday. In their earliest season start ever, the Pirates will face off against the Mets on Opening Day for the first time since 2002. They'll play a three-game series in New York from March 26-29. The first road trip of the season will end with three games in Cincinnati against the Reds from March 30-April 1.

The Pirates' home opener will be against the Baltimore Orioles, playing three games from April 3-5. It'll be the Pirates' second home opener against the Orioles in the last three seasons. The homestand ends with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres from April 6-8.

Other highlights include a six-game homestand against the Rockies and Phillies, a seven-game homestand against the Cubs and Twins, a six-game homestand against the Dodgers and Marlins, a six-game homestand against the Red Sox and Tigers and a nine-game homestand against the Brewers, Royals and Cardinals.

The season ends with a three-game series in Detroit against the Tigers.

The Pirates still have more than two dozen games left in the 2025 season, which ends on Sept. 28 after a three-game homestand against the Braves.