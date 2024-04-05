Pittsburgh Pirates ready for sellout crowd at PNC Park for home opener

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's an exciting day in Pittsburgh as the Pirates are expecting a sellout crowd for this afternoon's home opener!

The Buccos are off to a hot start and head into today's game with a 6-1 record with the team set to take on the Baltimore Orioles with the first pitch set for 4:12 this afternoon.

Jared Jones will be on the mound for the Pirates and will make his second career start after his debut win against the Marlins last week. In that debut win, Jones struck out ten batters.

Opening day festivities

During pregame events, which start at 3:35 p.m,, Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will be presented with his 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove.

The Pirates will also welcome members of the United States 316th Sustainment Command Color Guard with the National Anthem performed by musicians from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra brass section.

Two parachute jumpers will land inside PNC Park and former Pirates manager Jim Leyland will be throwing out the first pitch.

"You know what time it is...."

Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen is calling for a blackout for today's game.

In a social media post, McCutchen said you can join the party today by dressing in black.

The impact of Pittsburgh's flooding on getting to today's game

For fans heading to the game this afternoon, the Gateway Clipper shuttle will not be running and the Riverwalk along the North Shore is under several feet of water.

On Thursday, water along the North Shore had risen as high as near the steps to Acrisure Stadium.

The Riverwalk isn't expected to be clear of water before Monday.

Long-term light-rail project getting underway this evening

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is also reminding light rail riders that Wood Street Station will close for rail work immediately after the game. Riders will be able to connect from Gateway to the rarely-used Penn Station via a shuttle bus.

The project is expected to last for nearly two months.

What's new at PNC Park this season?

When fans flock to the North Shore, they'll find lots of new additions at the ballpark this season.

(Photo: Aramark)

New food items at PNC Park include a bacon and waffle sundae and the Renegade Hot Dog, a footlong hot dog with pot roast, mini pierogis, caramelized onions, and pickle slices.

The stadium's club level has received a facelift with improvements to everything from the carpeting to the artwork.

New artwork has been put on display inside the Pirates Baseball Club at PNC Park. KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

In addition to those improvements, there is a variety of famous Pirates' memorabilia being put on display.

Today's forecast for the home opener

It's going to be chilly for today's game with temperatures near 40 degrees for the first pitch.

River levels have started to drop but will still be in the 'action' stage through Sunday.