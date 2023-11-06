Ke'Bryan Hayes named NL Gold Glove winner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ke'Bryan Hayes has been the named a National League Gold Glove winner.

Hayes was named the winner of the award for the best defensive third baseman in the league, becoming the first Pirates third baseman to do so.

Ke was always meant to be golden. pic.twitter.com/CLpY9oQ6sX — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 6, 2023

He led all third basemen in the MLB this past year with 21 defensive runs saved, according to the Pirates, citing both Fielding Bible and FanGraphs.

"You guys know how I feel about him and how I feel about him winning a Gold Glove," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said earlier this year, according to the Post-Gazette.

Hayes' 21 defensive runs saved rank him 4th in all of Major League Baseball, regardless of position.