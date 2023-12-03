Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Jim Leyland voted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Jim Leyland has been voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Leyland was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Era Committee, which is composed of seven Hall of Fame members, six baseball executives and three media members, per a media release from the Pirates.

Leyland will be the 44th former player, manager or executive in the Hall of Fame who spent some of their professional careers with the Pirates, according to the press release.

Leyland managed the Pirates from 1986 to 1996 and led the team to three straight appearances in the National League Championship Series from 1990-1992, earning an 851-863 win-loss record while being named the BBWAA Manager of the Year in 1990 and 1992.

His 851 wins as manager of the Pirates ranks third all-time in team history, trailing only Fred Clarke (1,422) and Danny Murtaugh (1,115).

Leyland won the World Series with the Marlins in 1997 and managed the United States national baseball team to the 2017 World Baseball Classic championship. He is the only manager in history to win both titles.

Leyland's other managerial stops include tenures with the Marlins (1997-1998), the Colorado Rockies (1999) and the Detroit Tigers (2006-2013).

Pirates owner Bob Nutting issued a statement Sunday evening, congratulating Leyland on his induction.

"The entire Pirates organization is elated to hear the news of Jim Leyland being voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. We take great pride in having hired Jim for his first Major League managerial position in 1986. During his 11 seasons with the Pirates, he led our club to three straight division titles, was twice named manager of the year and his 851 wins rank third all-time in team history. A long-time Pittsburgher and a true baseball man, we look forward to celebrating this historic achievement with Jim as he enters the hallowed halls in 2024."

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Cooperstown, New York.