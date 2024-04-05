Major light-rail project impacting Downtown Pittsburgh getting underway tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major project on Pittsburgh's light-rail service in Downtown Pittsburgh is set to get underway tonight.

Regular service between Steel Plaza and Gateway is expected to be interrupted and detoured for approximately two months.

Shortly after tonight's Pirates' home opener ends, detours and service disruptions are expected to begin around 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says that the concrete underneath the tracks between Steel Plaza and Gateway stations is being replaced, and as a result, service between those two stations is being interrupted and detoured around.

Riders coming from the South Hills and from First Avenue will still be able to get to Steel Plaza, but instead of going to Wood Street, trains from there will be redirected to the old Penn Station stop that is no longer in regular service.

Wood Street station will be closed for the duration of this project.

PRT says that free shuttle buses will be on hand to take riders from Penn Station down Liberty Avenue to Gateway station.

From there, riders can get back on a train to connect to North Side or Allegheny stations.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has provided a detour map for the impacted light-rail stops that will be in place for the next two months amid a project to replace the concrete under the tracks between Steel Plaza and Gateway. Pittsburgh Regional Transit

Riders headed into the city from the North Side will be able to get a shuttle bus at Gateway that will take them to Penn Station, where they can get on a train back towards Steel Plaza, First Avenue, and the South Hills.

PRT says that the work is expected to be completed and normal service should resume on May 31.

This project is the first of many projects over the next several years that PRT say will help with the safety, reliability, and longevity of the light-rail service and infrastructure for the region.