Ticket prices for the Pirates' home opener against the Yankees surging ahead of the game

The Pirates may be more than 1,000 miles away from the friendly confines of PNC Park for their season opener, but they will have their home opener next week, and it's anticipated to be a sellout.

With ticket pricing, we found some in the upper decks, like section 307 going for $101. Naturally with it being opening day and the New York Yankees, those tickets are costing a pretty penny.

"It's always good to see David vs. Goliath. Small market team vs. big market team," Buddy Fiedler of Scott Township said.

According to the ticket site Gametime, they have the Pirates as the 10th most expensive median ticket price at $102 a seat. Numbers don't always tell the story.

FinanceBuzz has them as the fifth cheapest, averaging just under $60.

"The price was pretty good," David Barclay of Penn Hills said after buying tickets at PNC Park.

A few fans were buying tickets for games straight from the box office. According to the Better Business Bureau, you always want to make sure you are careful where you are buying your tickets, especially online.

"Only conduct purchases through verified sources or legitimate ticket brokers that are offering you that money back guarantee if, for some reason, there should be an issue with those tickets," BBB of Western Pa. Public Relations Director Caitlin Driscoll said.

If you're doing searches online, look for reviews of sites. If someone is asking you to use a money transfer app or cash, it can be a red flag. Try to use your credit card so you can dispute any issues with tickets. Even secondhand markets can be a buyer-beware situation.

"These ticket brokers and resellers can charge whatever they want to charge, essentially," Driscoll said over Zoom.

After Opening Day, to no surprise, ticket prices drop. Those section 307 seats that were more than $100 drop to $30 by the time the Cardinals come to town after the Yankees leave.

"I think PNC and Major League Baseball are the best major sport ticket pricing going," Fiedler said after picking up his tickets.

According to the Pirates, it's expected to be a sellout next Friday when that first pitch is thrown at 4:12 p.m.