Paul Skenes is the NL starting pitcher for the All-Star Game. Here's who the Pirates ace will face.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes is the National League's starting pitcher for Tuesday's 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The phenom pitcher is amidst a historic rookie season, with Tuesday's game only adding to his list of accomplishments.

The 22-year-old right-hander has been dominant in his 11 starts, including tossing seven hitless innings and striking out 11 batters against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 11 in his last start before the All-Star break. He has an ERA of 1.90 and a 6-0 record.

But his next challenge will be the big-name players on the AL roster. Here's a look at the first three batters he will face in the first inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Paul Skenes vs. Steven Kwan

The first hitter to see Skenes on Tuesday will be Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan.

The first-time All-Star has a .352 batting average and a .920 on-base plus slugging percentage in 69 games. He is also slugging .512.

He is the first Guardians hitter to bat leadoff in the All-Star Game since Roberto Alomar in 2000.

Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Steven Kwan (38) at bat during the regular season game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays on July 14, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Paul Skenes vs. Gunnar Henderson

The second batter Skenes will see is Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

The 23-year-old sensation is the best player on one of the best teams in baseball. Henderson is having his best season as a pro. The third-year player has 28 home runs, 63 RBIs and 108 hits. He has a .956 on-base plus slugging percentage.

He also has 78 runs and a .373 on-base percentage.

Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 4, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

Paul Skenes vs. Juan Soto

The third hitter to step into the box on Tuesday will be New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto.

The star outfielder joined the Yankees this season after a trade from the San Diego Padres, and Soto has been one of the best players in baseball.

Soto has an on-base percentage of .426, much in part to drawing 79 walks this season. He has also smashed 23 home runs and tallied 66 RBIs.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the third inning / at Tropicana Field on July 11, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. / Getty Images

Will Paul Skenes pitch more than 1 inning?



Skenes will only pitch one inning on Tuesday.

The NL team has 13 pitchers on its roster for the game. On Monday, National League All-Star manager Torey Lovullo said Skenes will pitch one inning in the All-Star Game.

If Skenes walks or allows a hit, the No. 4 hitter in the American League lineup is Aaron Judge, who leads the league with 34 home runs.