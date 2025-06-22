Pirates host third annual Military Heroes Clinic at PNC Park

Before Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers, PNC Park was full of local heroes as part of the Pirates' third annual Military Heroes Clinic.

The event aims to bring together active military members and veterans to give them a once-in-a-lifetime ballpark experience. That includes a skills clinic with current Bucs players and coaches, and even pre-game recognition on the field.

"(It's a) beautiful atmosphere, beautiful stadium, couldn't ask for anything better. They have done a fantastic job with this event year after year," Eugene Zias Jr. of Grindstone said.

"We were lucky enough to have Paul Skenes out with us today. With his military background, it's really great to be able to have him connect with our military veterans," Jackie Damrow, manager of Pirates Charities, added.

All told, more than 120 local servicemen, women, and veterans took part in the event.