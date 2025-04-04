The Pirates home opener game brings in fans that are local and abroad

Fans are coming into town for the Pirates home opener

The bunting can only mean one thing, that it's opening day at PNC Park.

"It's always a new beginning, we can only hope for the best," Mary Coon, a Pirates fan from Uniontown, said.

Along the North Shore, Pirates fans were getting ready for Friday afternoon.

"I'm surprised I haven't seen Yankees fans yet," Randi Dunkle, a Pirates fan from Ft. Myers, Fla., said.

Some fans of other teams stopped by the Pirates game as well.

"We're off to a great start, even with our torpedo bats and everything, but we're ready to see if they work here in Pittsburgh," Ken O'Connor, a New York Yankees fan from Cranford, N.J. said.

Many are traveling to Pittsburgh from out of town.

"Hyatt Place has become home away from home," Dunkle said.

Businesses like Tom's Watch Bar are ready to welcome people on Friday through the weekend.

"We have a beer special, IC Light cans for $5," Matthew Wade, Bar Manager at Tom's Watch Bar, said. "We have an activation, lots of fans going on the patio, some games, some chances to win a lot of prizes."

Wade knows how dedicated Yankees fans will travel for games.

"They bring a crowd, whether it's opening day or mid-season or end of the year," he said. "My bar team's ready to rock and roll, my servers are ready to go," he said.

If you're coming from the north it is recommended to park on the North Shore.

Downtown will be the easiest place to park if you're coming from the south, west, or east.

"It's a lot of fun, I've been here several times," Jeff Hewitt, Pirates fan from Coalport, Clearfield County, said.