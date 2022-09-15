Pirates staff take part in service projects for Roberto Clemente Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Members of the Pirates front office staff are working together in honor of Roberto Clemente.

As part of the Clemente Day of Service Thursday, they took part in two improvement projects.

"We're coming out and helping to replenish the field," said Pirates president Travis Williams at the youth baseball and softball field in Olympia Park in Mt. Washington. "Obviously that's an important aspect of Pirates Charities and important to us as the Pirates organization -- youth baseball and softball."

Williams said they're refurbishing the field to "make sure it's playable and safe for kids to come out and play" and enjoy the game of baseball.

They're also painting a Clemente mural in the teen room at the Boys & Girls Clubhouse in Lawrenceville.

Others are creating "boxes of cheer" for pediatric cancer patients.

They'll end the day by replenishing the food pantry at Pittsburgh's Latino Community Center and giving toys to the early childhood room.

The whole league is celebrating the 21st Roberto Clemente Day. This year marks 50 years since Clemente died in a plane crash on New Year's Eve while on his way to deliver emergency supplies to Nicaragua.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey, Pat Toomey and Bob Menendez also introduced a resolution to honor Clemente's career as well as his humanitarian and civic work.