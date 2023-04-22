Watch CBS News
Pirates extend contract of manager Derek Shelton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have signed manager Derek Shelton to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

The move comes as the Pirates are off to a 14-7 start, including a win over the Reds on Friday to extend their win streak to five games. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Shelton is in his fourth season with the squad, and this season was the final year on his contract. 

