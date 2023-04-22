Pirates extend contract of manager Derek Shelton
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have signed manager Derek Shelton to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
The move comes as the Pirates are off to a 14-7 start, including a win over the Reds on Friday to extend their win streak to five games. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Shelton is in his fourth season with the squad, and this season was the final year on his contract.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.