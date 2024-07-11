Pirates give up two homers in 9-0 shutout loss against Brewers

Tobias Myers pitched eight scoreless innings, Rhys Hoskins and Willy Adames hit home runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers cruised past the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0 on Wednesday night.

Myers (6-3) didn't allow a hit until Bryan Reynolds' leadoff single in the fourth. The rookie right-hander gave up four hits, struck out six, walked one and threw 103 pitches in his 13th start.

"It was one of those nights where I felt like I pretty much had everything going," Myers said.

He credited catcher William Contreras for leading him through the outing.

"William was doing an amazing job setting up in the right spot," Myers said. "He's reading the hitters on every single pitch and I'm just putting my trust in him and trying to hit my spots."

It was the second time this season that Myers pitched eight innings without allowing a run.

"Tobias was attacking," manager Pat Murphy said. "We played great defense behind. We hit in the clutch. That was the name of the game. We stayed with it for nine innings."

Sal Frelick, who had three hits, including a double and a triple, said Myers' pitching style allows him to go deep into games.

"I don't think any of us are surprised anymore," Frelick said. "You know what you are getting when you roll him out there. He's going to attack the zone."

The NL Central-leading Brewers scored twice in the first off Martín Pérez (1-5) on two-out, run-scoring hits by Adames and Frelick.

Contreras' double in the fourth drove in two more to extend the lead to 4-0. Hoskins' 417-foot blast into the second deck in left in the fifth gave Milwaukee a 5-0 advantage. The Brewers added another run in the seventh on Andruw Monasterio's RBI single.

Adames hit a three-run homer in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Pérez, whose struggles in Milwaukee continued, gave up five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He surrendered nine runs and 11 hits, including five home runs, in five innings in a 10-2 loss at American Family Field on May 15.

"I'm strong mentally," Pérez said. "I'm going to keep doing my thing and have a better second half and try to help the team a little bit more. I still believe in myself and this team."

The Pirates had homered in 12 consecutive games at Milwaukee entering Wednesday, including five times on Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: SS Oneil Cruz was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive day with hamstring tightness. "He's getting better. He ran today and he's taking ground balls," manager Derek Shelton said.

Brewers: LHP DL Hall (left knee sprain) sustained a contusion to his pitching arm when hit by a comebacker in what was to be a final rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday night. Hall is expected to be shut down for three to 10 days and the rehab assignment extended, Murphy said. …INF Joey Ortiz (neck) is likely to be sent to High-A Wisconsin for a brief rehab assignment before possibly rejoining the team over the weekend. …RHP Joe Ross (lower back) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings in a rehab outing at Nashville on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

RHP Paul Skenes (5-0, 2.12 ERA), the first rookie pitcher to represent the Pirates in the All-Star Game, takes the mound for Pittsburgh in the series finale Thursday. RHP Aaron Civale (2-6, 5.18) will make his second start for the Brewers since being acquired from Tampa Bay on July 3.

------

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb