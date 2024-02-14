Watch CBS News
Pirates announce signings of pitcher Josh Fleming and catcher Yasmani Grandal

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Feb. 13, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Feb. 13, 2024 17:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training today, the Pirates announced the signings of a pitcher and a catcher. 

The team announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming to a one-year deal. The 27-year-old went 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA in 12 appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays last season. 

Fleming also recorded a 3.35 ERA in nine relief appearances last season and his 60.8% ground-ball rate was the highest by any Rays pitcher who pitched at least 50 innings in a single season. 

He was selected by Tampa in the fifth round of the 2017 first-year player draft from Webster University, becoming the first player drafted in that history's program. 

The Pirates also signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a one-year deal. 

Grandal spent parts of the last four years with the Chicago White Sox and the switch-hitter recorded a .234 batting average with 14 doubles, eight home runs, and 33 RBIs in 118 games. He started 79 games behind the plate as a catcher. 

Since the 2016 season, Grandal is fourth in home runs as a catcher with 134, trailing only Gary Sanchez, Salvador Perez, and J.T. Realmuto. 

Grandal was taken 12th overall in the 2010 first-year player draft by Cincinnati and was named a National League All-Star in 2015 as a member of the Dodgers and again as a member of the Brewers in 2019. 

To make room for the two signings the Pirates have placed catcher Endy Rodriguez and right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo to the 60-day injured list. 

First published on February 14, 2024 / 12:49 PM EST

