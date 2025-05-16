Watch CBS News
Pirates announce Chris Truby and Gene Lamont to join Manager Don Kelly's staff

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

The Pirates made some more moves in the dugout on Friday morning, announcing that Chris Truby and Gene Lamont have joined new manager Don Kelly's staff. 

According to the team, Truby will serve as a coach, and he began the year with Triple-A Indianapolis as manager as well as the organization's minor-league infield coordinator, a position he held for four years. Truby will work with the team's infielders in Pittsburgh. 

He spent four seasons as a player in the MLB, playing with the Houston Astros, Montreal Expos, Detroit Tigers, and Tampa Bay Rays between 2000 and 2003. 

Lamont has been named as a special advisor to Kelly, and it will be his third stint with the club. Lamont was the Pirates' manager from 1997-2000 and a coach in 1996. He was also a coach for the Pirates from 1986 to 1991. 

Along with his experience with the Pirates, he was a coach with Detroit from 2006 until 2017 under managers Jim Leyland and Brad Ausmus. 

Truby will join the club in Philadelphia today and Lamont will join the team at the beginning of next week's homestand. 

The team also announced that Mike Rabelo will continue to serve as the third-base coach but will also expand his role on the bench to include game planning and strategy. 

Meanwhile, Shawn Bowman, who was the assistant director of Triple-A Indianapolis to being the season, will now take over as the team's manager. 

The announcement comes about a week after the Pirates announced they had relieved manager Derek Shelton of his duties

