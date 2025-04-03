Pirates officially add Alexander Canario to roster, trade catcher Jason Delay

On Thursday afternoon, the Pirates announced a couple of roster moves, including officially adding outfielder Alexander Canario to the 26-man roster.

The Pirates acquired Canario on Monday from the New York Mets.

When Canario made his first MLB start on September 19, 2023, with the Cubs, at Wrigley Field against the Pirates, he became the first player in MLB history to hit a grand slam and record five-plus RBIs in his first start.

In order to make room for Canario on the roster, the Pirates announced that Ji Hwan Bae has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Along with optioning Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis, they also announced that catcher Jason Delay has been traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

Delay was drafted by the Pirates in 2017 and made his Major League debut in 2022.

In 337 career plate appearances, Delay has 35 RBIs, a .231 batting average, and two home runs.

The Pirates will have their home opener on Friday at PNC Park against the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 4:12 p.m.

You can make sure you're prepared for the Buccos' home opener tomorrow with our Pirates Home Opener Guide right here.