Pirates officially add Alexander Canario to roster, trade catcher Jason Delay

Patrick Damp
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 2, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 2, 2025 12:25

On Thursday afternoon, the Pirates announced a couple of roster moves, including officially adding outfielder Alexander Canario to the 26-man roster. 

The Pirates acquired Canario on Monday from the New York Mets

When Canario made his first MLB start on September 19, 2023, with the Cubs, at Wrigley Field against the Pirates, he became the first player in MLB history to hit a grand slam and record five-plus RBIs in his first start. 

In order to make room for Canario on the roster, the Pirates announced that Ji Hwan Bae has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. 

Along with optioning Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis, they also announced that catcher Jason Delay has been traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations. 

Delay was drafted by the Pirates in 2017 and made his Major League debut in 2022. 

In 337 career plate appearances, Delay has 35 RBIs, a .231 batting average, and two home runs. 

The Pirates will have their home opener on Friday at PNC Park against the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 4:12 p.m. 

You can make sure you're prepared for the Buccos' home opener tomorrow with our Pirates Home Opener Guide right here

