Pirates acquire outfielder Alexander Canario from New York Mets

On Monday evening, the Pirates announced they have acquired an outfielder from the New York Mets.

The team announced a trade for Alexander Canario in exchange for cash considerations.

The 24-year-old outfielder was recently acquired by the Mets from the Chicago Cubs on February 25. During Spring Training, Canario went 11-for-36 at the plate for a .306 batting average, nine runs, two doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs in 17 games with the Mets.

From 2023-24, he played a combined 21 games for the Cubs when he recorded a .286 batting average with five extra base hits and eight RBIs.

Canario has a history with the Pirates.

In his first MLB start on September 19, 2023, at Wrigley Field against the Pirates, he became the first player in MLB history to hit a grand slam and record five-plus RBIs in his first start.

As a corresponding move to make room for Canario on the active roster, the team announced that pitcher Jared Jones has been transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list.

Last week, it was announced that Jones would miss "significant" time due to elbow discomfort, but after consulting with doctors, the team announced that he would not require surgery. While avoiding any sort of ligament damage, Jones still will need to go six weeks without throwing.