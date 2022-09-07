Pine-Richland School District taking 'appropriate next steps' after student's 'racist' message

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pine-Richland School District said it's looking into what it called a "racist" and "highly offensive" message from a student.

In one statement to families, the district said it's working to take "appropriate next steps" after it became aware of a social media post involving a high school student.

Superintendent Brian Miller told families in another statement that the district is opposed to racism in any form and stands with its families of color.

"We stand with our black and brown families," Miller said. "It is our goal to strengthen a positive culture for every student at Pine-Richland. The foundation of learning is established in a safe and supportive environment. That environment should embrace diversity in all forms."

The district said it values a school culture that is "safe, supportive and welcoming." It didn't specify what steps it would be taking against the student.