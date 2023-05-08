Pine-Richland school board candidate signs vandalized and stolen

PINE TOWNSHIP, PA. (KDKA) - Two Pine-Richland school board members who are running for re-election are upset and speaking out after their signs were stolen and vandalized.

Pine-Richland school board treasurer Marc Casciani and school board president Greg DiTullio said most of their signs have been stolen and some of their campaign signs were covered in paint.

Casciani and DiTullio represent Region 1 for the Pine-Richland School District. The two conservative republicans are hoping to keep their seats on the school board.

"Greg and I are running together. We are self-funding our campaign, so we've spent money on door hangers, door-to-door type stuff, as well as signs," said Casciani.

With the May 16th primary election right around the corner, they put up 45 small yard signs around Pine Township last Saturday.

"By about 8 o'clock the next morning going out, I noticed one of the signs was missing and started talking to other people who said, 'This sign is gone, this sign is gone,' so we started doing an inventory and there was only like three left out of 45 that we put up," said DiTullio.

Then this past Saturday, they placed three larger signs on private properties at key intersections.

"All three at some point between 1:15 a.m. early Sunday morning until about 5:50 a.m., they were vandalized," said Casciani.

With paint splashed all over their signs, the incumbent candidates said they feel violated and disheartened.

"Just sadness that it happened. That whoever is behind it, we really don't know, whoever is behind is so angry, bitter. Really not sure of their motive but clearly someone has to be angry to do that," said Casciani.

"It's frustrating and it's sad, sad is more the thing because somewhere someone is saying this okay. Regardless of if you agree or disagree with my views, it's not okay to do this." said DiTullio.

Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia told KDKA that they received vandalism reports, and they are currently investigating. They are checking to see if there are cameras in the areas but as of right now, they do not have any suspects.

Casciani and DiTullio hope something good comes from all this.

"I would love for them to realize this is wrong and we're teaching our kids… Marc and I are on the board, but these actions teach our kids and if we teach people, it's okay if you don't like what someone says, then it's okay to vandalize, it's okay to steal... I want that part to be healed," DiTullio said.

They spent around $1,000 on their signs. Even though there's still paint on some of the signs, they decided to leave them up.