Pine-Richland student to be disciplined after knife found on school bus

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - A student in the Pine-Richland School District will be facing discipline after a knife was found on a school bus earlier this week.

According to information provided to families in a letter from the district, on Wednesday, a student came across a knife that was left on a school bus seat.

The student then reported it to the driver and then the bus company alerted the district.

After the district, the school bus company, and the Northern Regional Police Department investigated by viewing the surveillance footage on the bus, they were able to identify the student who brought the knife on the bus and subsequently left it on the bus.

That student has since admitted possession of the knife and will be disciplined by the district.

Pine-Richland also alerted families that the knife found on the bus was not related to an earlier swatting situation.

"We thank the student who gave the knife to their driver," the district's letter read. "We encourage our community to continue to report on any safety or security concerns."

Pine-Richland School District said they are continuing to work with the Northern Regional Police Department in relation to this case.