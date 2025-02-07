Pine-Richland School District employee placed on administrative leave and facing felony charges

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - An employee in the Pine-Richland School District is now facing felony charges following an internal investigation.

A custodian at the high school was arrested for allegedly supplying students with vape products.

"Disappointing isn't a strong enough word," said Bill Goehring.

In a letter to families and staff, the district said police were notified immediately when they suspected an evening custodian of providing students with the vape products and some may have included THC. The employee, who hasn't been named, was arrested by the Northern Regional Police and placed on administrative leave.

Goehring, whose daughter recently graduated from Pine-Richland, is still involved with the district and called the accusation extremely troubling.

"It's scary because the last thing [you would] expect from a custodian [to be] is a present danger to the students," he said.

In a statement, the district said the following:

"Student and staff safety and well-being is our priority for the district. We continue to emphasize that the use of reporting mechanisms is a critical factor in school safety."

Goehring is considering running for school board and said hearing this news angers him.

"It's troubling that there isn't a more thorough vetting process to prevent this kind of thing in the first place," he said.

The district is now asking parents if their children have any information about this to call the Northern Regional Police Department.