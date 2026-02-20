Record-breaking Girl Scout Pim gets her own day in Pittsburgh

Friday was "Pim Neill Day" in the city of Pittsburgh. The 6-year-old is doing something no one has ever done as a Girl Scout, going viral for her cookie-selling ambitions.

In her first season, she has sold more than 100,000 boxes of cookies, and on Friday, she even got to sell a couple of boxes in the mayor's office.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor welcomed Neill and her dad into the mayor's office on Friday for a special ceremony. The mayor presented her with a proclamation that officially declared today as Pim Neill Day.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor declared today Pim Neill Day, in honor of the 6-year-old Girl Scout who is going viral for her cookie-selling goals. (Photo: KDKA)

Neill and her family are residents of the city, although Neill's Girl Scout troop is based in the Baldwin-Whitehall area.

As of Friday afternoon, she has officially sold more than 117,000 boxes of cookies. It's thanks to a social media campaign that has seen multiple videos go viral. She even sold 20,000 in one day.

O'Connor says you can tell she has a "passion" for selling cookies, and her story is a positive message for everyone.

"I think it's amazing what her story is to so many people, and how many people she has inspired. And then to have her be from Pittsburgh, it really helps promote our city too. So she's not only inspiring people, but she's helping to promote Pittsburgh and the city. Credit to her, she was very aggressive in getting me to buy cookies."

Neill's original goal was 10,000 cookies and then once she passed that, it became 100,000. Now she has her eye on the career record of boxes sold by one Girl Scout that is around 180,000.