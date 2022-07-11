Watch CBS News
Pilot taken to hospital after airport crash

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pilot was airlifted to the hospital after a plane crash this morning in Indiana County.

WCCS Radio reported the crash happened when the pilot tried to land at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.

This happened about an hour before an airshow there was supposed to start. Airport management said the pilot was not affiliated with the airshow, and it started on time after the crash was cleaned up.

The FAA is still investigating.

