Pierce The Veil, The Used bringing tour to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pierce The Veil and The Used are coming to the Pittsburgh area this summer.

The two bands are hitting the road for The Creative Control Tour, which will stop at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township on June 16. They'll be joined by Don Broco and girlfriends.

The co-headlined tour kicks off in May in Austin and has stops across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in July with a show in Phoenix.

In a press release from Live Nation, The Used said the bands have been friends for a long time and it'll be a "tour to remember" while Pierce The Veil said The Used has inspired them "since the very beginning."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 10 at 10 a.m. with presales leading up to that date.