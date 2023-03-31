Picklesburgh voted America's best specialty food festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the third year in a row, Picklesburgh was voted the best specialty food festival in America.

The beloved pickle-themed festival, which made its debut in 2015, took top honors in the 2023 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, thanks in part to Pittsburgh voters.

Chicago's Windy City Smokeout, Rockland's Maine Lobster Festival, Kauai's Poke Festival and Honolulu's Waikiki Spam Jam rounded out the top five.

Picklesburgh returns this summer from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23. Pickle enthusiasts will gather under the signature Heinz pickle balloon for music, food, merch and a pickle juice drinking contest.

Last year, the festival was held on the Rachel Carson Bridge and along the 10th Street Bypass below. When announcing the 2023 event, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership promised an expanded event but said it was still working to confirm the footprint.