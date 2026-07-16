Picklesburgh returns to Downtown Pittsburgh for another summer. Here's when and where.

Picklesburgh is once again expected to draw tens of thousands of pickle connoisseurs to Downtown Pittsburgh for a celebration of everyone's favorite way to eat a cucumber.

The four-day festival will bring vendors, live music and plenty of pickle-related antics back to Downtown Pittsburgh for another summer.

Picklesburgh has continued to grow since it launched in 2015. Last year, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said the festival drew more than 200,000 people to the city over three days, generating nearly $20 million in direct spending.

Here's what you need to know about this year's Picklesburgh festival.

When is Picklesburgh?

Picklesburgh kicks off on Thursday. It runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It ends on Sunday, running from noon to 6 p.m.

Where is Picklesburgh?

Picklesburgh takes place in Downtown Pittsburgh. It boasts its biggest footprint ever this year, spanning both the Clemente and Warhol bridges, Allegheny Landing, Allegheny Riverfront Park, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, PPG Plaza, Sixth Street, Market Square and the new Arts Landing.

A map of Picklesburgh can be found on the festival's website.

What is there to eat at Picklesburgh?

Several Pittsburgh institutions will debut special creations for this year's festival. Iron City Beer has created a pickle-flavored IC Light, Turner's Tea is making pickled iced tea and Mancini's is serving up rolls with pickles.

There will be 55 vendors selling food, and more than a dozen Downtown businesses like Alta Via, Howl at the Moon, City Works, Primanti Bros. and The Yard will offer special pickle menu items.

What is there to do at Picklesburgh?

Aside from eating pickles, there's plenty to do at this year's festival.

One of the highlights of Picklesburgh is the Dill-Cathlon, where competitors can test their mettle in pickle juice drinking, pickle eating and pickle bobbing contests. Preliminary heats are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, wth the championships on Sunday.

Also back this year is the "Briny Buckaroo," which is a mechanical pickle people can pay $12 to ride in Market Square.

There will be plenty to do in Arts Landing. A new addition to this year's festival is pickleball, which will take place on the park's pickleball courts. For the kids, there will be $2 pickle-themed carnival games in Arts Landing. And there will be live music for all on the stage from acts like Z-town Street Band, Clyde's Electric Chalkboard and The Polkamaniacs.