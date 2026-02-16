When is Picklesburgh 2026? Dates announced for this year's festival.

Pittsburgh's favorite pickle festival is coming back for four days of fun this summer.

Picklesburgh is scheduled to return Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced on Monday.

It comes as Picklesburgh is once again in the running for USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards. Picklesburgh has been nominated for best specialty food festival, a title that the festival has already won four times. It's up against other nominees like Ellsworth, Wisconsin's Cheese Curd Festival and California's Gilroy Garlic Festival.

What is Picklesburgh?

Picklesburgh was started in 2015, and the quirky idea has since turned into a massive festival. In 2024, more than 250,000 people attended, which was a 1,000% increase since the inaugural event.

The festival, which takes place under a large Heinz pickle balloon, features vendors selling all things pickle-themed. There are also events, like the pickle juice drinking competition.

The festival started out over a decade ago on the Rachel Carson Bridge, but its footprint has only been growing. Last year, it took over the Roberto Clemente and Andy Warhol bridges, as well as parts of Downtown and the North Shore.

The location for this year's festival will be announced in the coming weeks, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said. Vendor applications are now available online.