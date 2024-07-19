Watch CBS News
Pickle-flavored food and drinks bring thousands to Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday marked day two of Picklesburgh in Downtown Pittsburgh. 

Pickle fans from all over flocked to the Steel City for the annual festival. Picklesburgh is in its ninth year, and it is a very big dill. 

"I came here, and I couldn't believe that there were this many people here to celebrate pickles," Tyler Emerick said.

The festival has so many food options with a pickle twist. 

"Pickle watermelon sorbet," Enid Jame said.

"We have the pickle pizza, the spicy version," Kendall Brown said. "It is pretty good. Ten out of 10."

"Pickle potatoes were also really good," Emerick said. "I was surprised how much food was here."

"We tried one of the chocolate-covered pickles this year," Haley Bechtel said. "It was really good, and I was surprised at how good it was.

The festival even has pickle-flavored drinks. 

"I got the Turner's pickled iced tea, and it's really good," Bechtel said. "We've come every year for the last three years. We got it last year, we have a couple in my bag to take home for friends and family."

On Friday, thousands of people packed onto the Boulevard of the Allies, Market Square and PPG Place, where the big Heinz pickle balloon flies high. 

"I always love the big pickle balloon," Bechtel said. "It's my favorite, so iconic. You always have to get a picture with it every year."

Even people from Philadelphia who were in town for the Philles-Pirates game on Friday saw why this festival is such a hit. 

"I love pickles," Brown said. "I don't know why there's an event, but I'm here. I love Pittsburgh."

New this year are the Olympickle Games, with the original pickle juice drinking contest, a pickle eating contest and bobbing for pickles competition. 

Picklesburgh continues through Sunday.

