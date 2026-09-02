New photos and evidence released in trial of teen accused of killing PennWest student

Authorities released 37 pages of evidence, including numerous crime scene photos, from the homicide investigation of a PennWest student allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Karoline Heintz, 18, was fatally stabbed by her 18-year-old boyfriend, Royce Moser, outside his home in North Strabane Township on Aug. 19, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Moser and his mother, Rachel Moser, are both charged in her death. Investigators say Rachel Moser assisted in hiding Heintz's body.

On Wednesday, the commonwealth released evidence photos that include the alleged knife used by Royce Moser to kill Heintz, bloody rags found in the trash, blue latex gloves, and photos of bloodstains inside and outside of Heintz's Jeep Cherokee, where investigators said her body was found in the vehicle's hatch near the library in California Borough.

Other evidence released included still images of surveillance video appearing to show Royce Moser driving Heintz's Jeep Cherokee after allegedly killing her and a picture of Royce Moser — wearing blue latex gloves — and his mom standing inside his bedroom.

An image shows Royce Moser and his mother, Rachel Moser, standing inside his room. (Photo Credit: The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania)

After killing his girlfriend at his home in North Strabane Township, Royce Moser drove Heintz's vehicle to his mother's home in Beallsville, where they spent time cleaning up and cleaning the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. The 18-year-old then drove his girlfriend's Jeep, as his mom followed behind in her car, to California Borough, where they left the vehicle near the library, court documents show.

An image shows Royce Moser driving Karoline Heintz's Jeep Cherokee. (Photo Credit: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania)

The court also released a detailed look at Royce Moser's Google searches after allegedly killing the 18-year-old PennWest student. He searched for how to remove fingerprints, how long Ring cameras store video and "What does God say about murder?" among other things.

During a joint preliminary hearing for the two on Tuesday, when investigators detailed a timeline of the events leading up to and after Heintz's death, a judge held all charges against them. Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh believes the evidence speaks for itself.

"It's a lot of evidence," Walsh said on Tuesday. "It's beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is a horrific homicide."

Royce Moser and Rachel Moser are due back in court in October for their formal arraignment.