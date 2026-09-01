These are the Google searches a teen made after killing his girlfriend, according to investigators

The 18-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend in Washington County, Pennsylvania, last month made numerous Google searches in the hours after stabbing her to death, investigators said.

During Royce Moser's preliminary hearing on Tuesday at the Washington County Courthouse, investigators detailed what they found after searching the 18-year-old's phone after he allegedly killed 18-year-old Karoline Heintz, a PennWest California freshman on the school's soccer team, on Aug. 19 outside his father's home in North Strabane Township.

Moser and his mother Rachel Moser — who is accused of trying to help her son cover up the killing — had all their charges held against them during a joint preliminary hearing for the two on Tuesday.

Police find Google searches

On Royce Moser's phone, investigators said they found internet searches about removing fingerprints, Ring camera storage and the death penalty, among others, in the late-night hours of Aug. 19 and the early-morning hours of Aug. 20. They include:

11:12 p.m.: "what removes fingerprints from objects" 32 times

12:09 a.m.: "what removes fingerprints from objects" seven more times

"how long do ring cameras store video?" four times

"what does God say about murder?" five times

1:38 a.m.: "what if a demon controlled yoi [sic] and murder someone"

"can an 18 year old get the death penalty" seven times

Other searches included "California" and "Penn West California"



New evidence revealed

Royce Moser's alleged search history and video evidence were presented in court on Tuesday, as investigators painted a detailed timeline of what they said happened on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

The commonwealth had six witnesses take the stand, where new information was revealed in the case, including that Royce Moser and Rachel Moser returned to the parking lot near the California Public Library hours after leaving Heintz's body in the hatch of her Jeep Cherokee.

Investigators said text messages reveal Royce Moser asked Heintz to stop at his father's house on her way back to college for a hug and a kiss before later fatally stabbing her.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said location data collected from phones helped investigators follow Royce Moser's every move: from his home in North Strabane Township to his mother's home in Beallsville and then to California Borough, where police said they found Heintz's body.

A California Borough police officer was one of the witnesses to take the stand, where he testified to finding the vehicle and Heintz's body. Body camera footage was shown where the officer could be heard screaming, "Hey!" to other officers on scene after finding the body in the back of her Jeep.

Walsh said after Tuesday's court appearances the evidence showed that Royce Moser did not make a "spur of the moment decision," saying the killing was "premeditated."

"It's a lot of evidence," Walsh said. "It's beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is a horrific homicide."

Walsh called the evidence presented in court "compelling," adding that there is "a lot of evidence that I didn't present."

Royce Moser is facing multiple charges, including homicide and tampering with evidence. Rachel Moser is charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive and tampering with evidence, among other offenses. Both are being held at the Washington County Prison without bail. They are due back in court in October.