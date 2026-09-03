Body camera video shows police finding body of PennWest California student allegedly killed by boyfriend

Newly released police body camera footage shows officers finding the body of a PennWest California University student allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

The footage's release comes two days after 18-year-old Royce Moser had his preliminary hearing, where investigators laid out a timeline and provided new details about how he allegedly killed his girlfriend, 18-year-old Karoline Heintz, on Aug. 19.

Body camera video has been released from the investigation into the teen accused of killing PennWest California student Karoline Heintz. (Photo Credit: State Courts)

The 37-minute video, released Thursday by the state courts, shows when officers found Heintz's body in the rear hatch of her Jeep parked near the public library in California Borough, Washington County, just after midnight on Aug. 20. One officer walks up to her vehicle, points a flashlight at the rear window and yells to other officers before getting on his radio.

"Control, I need EMS here right now," the officer said, according to the video. "I've got an unconscious female in the back of this car right now. Any additional units, any in the available area, please."

He walks to a police vehicle and grabs equipment with another officer.

"Is she breathing?" a 911 operator asked the officer.

"Negative," the officer said. "I've got blood everywhere."

Royce Moser and his mother, Rachel Moser, are both charged in connection with Heintz's death. The 18-year-old faces a list of charges, including homicide, while his mother faces tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges, among others.

Investigators said the elder Moser helped her son cover up the killing of the freshman on the PennWest California soccer team. The duo had their charges held against them during their joint preliminary hearing at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Royce Moser told investigators he got angry during a conversation with Heintz outside his North Strabane Township home in her vehicle. The complaint said Royce Moser told investigators that he had a "demon take over" and told him to stab his girlfriend. Rachel Moser, according to the criminal complaint, told police that her son told her he had "demons" telling him to hurt his girlfriend.

During Tuesday's preliminary hearing, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jessica Bishop testified that Royce Moser told her he tried to give Heintz a hug and a kiss, but it was "not welcomed." Bishop then testified that Royce Moser told her that he told Heintz to wait while he went into the house, grabbed a knife and stabbed her.

Investigators say after the killing, Royce Moser Google searched "Can an 18-year-old get the death penalty?" among other things.

Royce Moser and Rachel Moser are due back in court in October for their formal arraignment, when they are expected to enter their pleas. They are both being held in the Washington County Jail without bail.