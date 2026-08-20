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18-year-old girl found dead inside vehicle near PennWest California campus

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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An 18-year-old girl was found dead inside a vehicle near PennWest California's campus early Thursday morning.

The Washington County Coroner's Office said that Karoline Heintz, 18, of McMurray, was found dead inside a vehicle near the California Public Library along Wood Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. 

According to the release from the coroner's office, Heintz was with family earlier in the day on Wednesday and was to return to campus housing. 

The coroner's office said that family members tracked the location of her Heintz's vehicle and contacted 911 after she failed to check in at an agreed-upon time. 

The circumstances surrounding Heintz's death have not been released and the incident is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Pennsylvania State Police.

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