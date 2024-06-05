Watch CBS News
Photos show tranquilized bear falling out of tree and onto tarp near Pennsylvania high school

CAMP HILL, Pa. (KDKA) -- Dramatic photos show a tranquilized bear falling onto a tarp held aloft by several first responders after the yearling found itself up a tree behind a high school in central Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission's southcentral region said the young bear drew a lot of attention when it climbed up a tree behind Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

Fire crews brought a ladder truck that a warden climbed up to get a clear shot at immobilizing the bear. As the tranquilizer started working, another warden along with officers and firefighters moved into position beneath the bear to catch it with a tarp when it fell. 

(Photo: Sean Simmers/PennLive)

The Game Commission said the 115-pound bear had a soft landing and was quickly moved to a trap so it could be moved to a more secluded location. 

The Game Commission believes the bear was likely a yearling that its mother had recently left behind as she prepares for another breeding season. They say cubs usually remain with their mom for about a year and half before she chases them off. 

"Although they have been taught everything they need to know in order to survive, it is not unusual for them to be a little disoriented or find themselves in predicaments such as up a tree in a busy location," the Game Commission explained in a Facebook post.

The bear had a health check completed and was taken to a safer and more remote area where it can climb trees without making such a big scene. 

First published on June 5, 2024 / 2:49 PM EDT

