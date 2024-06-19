Philips Respironics to lay off and relocate hundreds of Pittsburgh-area employees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at Phillips Respironics, which has employees at multiple locations all throughout the Pittsburgh region, received some bad news this week. The company officially announced they will lay off 300 workers and relocate another 500.

Most know Phillips Respironics for their CPAP sleep apnea machines and other breathing devices and ventilators. The company has had a challenging last few years after a massive recall of its popular sleep apnea machine and reaching a consent decree with the Food and Drug Administration.

The bottom line for workers in the company is that all this has led to a major restructuring, which includes plans to cut 300 manufacturing jobs throughout western Pennsylvania, and to close its offices in Pittsburgh's Bakery Square, relocating 500 workers.

Lauren Connelly, the director of economic development for Allegheny County, says moves like this have to be expected.

"You never want to hear about a business laying off people or relocating but we understand that businesses have to make the decisions that are best for them," Connelly said.

Connelly is the one in Allegheny County with her eyes not only on announcements like this, but the pulse of jobs throughout our entire region. She remains optimistic for the region's future.

"Within the last six months, we have learned of incredible investments that are being made here in the Pittsburgh region, and specifically around manufacturing because of the legacy that we have in that sector," she said, alluding to several huge announcements coming soon.

KDKA-TV reached out to Phillips Respironics and received a statement from Ken Peters, head of brand and communications, that in part reads: "Philips Respironics will … exit from the Bakery Square site in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the roles relocating to other Philips locations in western Pennsylvania from the end of 2024. Western Pennsylvania will remain a strong development hub for the sleep & respiratory care business."

So, for the 500 Phillips Respironics workers in the Bakery Square building, at least at this point, rather than having their jobs cut, they'll be relocated to two major plants in the nearby suburbs of Murrysville and New Kensington.

Data from last year shows Philips was the seventh largest employer in Westmoreland County, trailing supermarket chain Giant Eagle.