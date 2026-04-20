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Philadelphia Flyers' Porter Martone becomes 12th NHL teenager to score in his first 2 playoff games

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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Porter Martone made history Monday night in Game 2 of the Philadelphia Flyers' first-round playoff series vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

The 19-year-old became the 12th teenager in NHL history to score a goal in each of his first two playoff games, and the first Flyers player to accomplish the milestone. 

Martone gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead late in the second period when he capitalized on a shot by Travis Konecny that was deflected off the stick of Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea. 

Philadelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Two
Porter Martone #94 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his second-period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2026. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Martone also became just the third teenager in Flyers history with multiple goals in a single playoff year. The others were Dainius Zubrus in 1997 and Sean Couturier in 2012.

Martone joins Zubrus as the second teenager in franchise history to score in consecutive playoff games, and he's the first Flyers teenager to score in back-to-back road games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Martone also became the seventh rookie teenager in NHL history to score in back-to-back road games in the playoffs. 

Martone's first playoff goal came in Philadelphia's 3-2 Game 1 victory over the Penguins on Saturday night. 

Martone, the team's first round pick in the 2025 NHL draft, joined the Flyers at the end of the regular season and made an immediate impact.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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