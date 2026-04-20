How to watch tonight's Game 2 in the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL playoff series

The Pittsburgh Penguins are hosting the Philadelphia Flyers tonight for Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup playoff series between the two Pennsylvania hockey teams. Here's how you can watch the game.

The Flyers lead the series 1-0 after winning Game 1 on Saturday night as Pittsburgh looks to even things up before the two teams head to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.

The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face either the Carolina Hurricanes or the Ottawa Senators.

Puck drop in the "Battle of Pennsylvania" is set for 7 p.m. tonight at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Where can you watch the Penguins vs. Flyers playoff game?

Tonight's Game 2 for the best-of-seven playoff contest between the Penguins and the Flyers will air on ESPN. You can stream the game via ESPN's website here.

In the Pittsburgh market, the game will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will carry the game in the Philadelphia market.

Who won the head-to-head games between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this season?

The Penguins and the Flyers played one another four times in the 2025-26 regular season, with each team winning two games.

How many times have the Penguins and Flyers met in the postseason?

This year's playoff matchup between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia will be the eighth time in history that the cross-state rivals meet in the postseason.

Philadelphia has won four of its seven playoff series against Pittsburgh, winning the matchups in 1989, 1997, 2000, and 2012.

Pittsburgh won playoff series against Philadelphia in 2008, 2009, and 2018.

What's the rest of the Penguins vs. Flyers playoff schedule?

The full playoff schedule between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia was released early Friday morning.