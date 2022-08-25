Phil Kessel signs 1-year contract with Vegas Golden Knights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Phil the Thrill has decided to keep his talents out West.

After spending the past three years with the Arizona Coyotes, Kessel is taking a short trip northwest to Arizona, as he's now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights,

News dropped late Wednesday night that Kessel has signed a 1-year deal with Vegas worth $1.5 million.

Phil Kessel is headed to Vegas! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/QffXKHfKXT — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 25, 2022

Kessel, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017 was traded to Arizona during the offseason following the 2019 season.

He currently is on an 'ironman' streak, having appeared in 982 consecutive NHL contests without missing a game -- just 8 games away from setting a new league record.

Kessel and the Golden Knights will be back in Pittsburgh to play the Penguins on Thursday, December 1 at PPG Paints Arena.