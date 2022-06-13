Pfizer vaccine could be ready for kids 5 and under before school year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're more than two years into the COVID pandemic, and for parents of anyone under age 5, they have had to make some tough decisions.

One difficult question they've grappled with is whether they should take their kids to see unvaccinated family and friends? And what about sending them to preschool or daycare?

Now, they are one step closer to having a few of these problems go away.

For parents like Brienne May, the last two years have been packed with constant concerns about safety.

"It's been difficult not having my two kids vaccinated," mother and teacher Brienne May said.

Her older daughter is three years old and the other is just five months old. Both are too young to be vaccinated, forcing the Mays to make some hard choices to keep them safe during the pandemic.

"We have not been around unvaccinated friends and family with our infant just to keep her extra safe," May said. "So hopefully we'll be able to spend our summer with everyone."

That hope is closer now with the FDA calling the Pfizer vaccine safe and effective for children.

UPMC Clinical Director for Infectious Diseases Dr. Andrew Nowalk said the vaccine is a shot in the arm for the community as well.

"What it does for the community is wonderful things that are gonna help and protect and save a lot of lives," Nowalk told KDKA.

Nowalk added that safety is why the vaccine took longer to come out. Medical leaders want to make sure children are protected.

"They're all saying this is safe," May said. "It's been tested. It's effective. I feel that's safer than my kids getting sick."

There is no timeline on when the vaccine will roll out, but Nowalk said he believes it could be ready in possibly the next month or two. It would be just in time for schools, and preschools to start back up.

"Not only is it going to save illness, it's going to save a lot of hassle for working parents who have been juggling these daycare and preschool closures so frequently," Nowalk told KDKA.

Added May: "I'd rather have them have the opportunity to enjoy their summer, enjoy time with family and friends and not have to worry if the people we are around are vaccinated or not."