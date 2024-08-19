Petition for 'antisemitic' ballot referendum dropped before judge hears objections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A petition for a ballot referendum that Jewish organizations call antisemitic was dropped shortly before a judge was expected to hear objections to the case.

It would have prohibited Pittsburgh from doing business with anyone engaged in working with Israel. A judge said this withdrawal came down to the fact that the petitioners did not have the proper amount of valid signatures to put the referendum on the ballot.

"This is about something that was illegal and not appropriate to be on the ballot," said Jeff Finkelstein, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

He referred to a petition for a referendum that sought to prevent the city from funding or engaging with any entity doing business with Israel, until "Israel ends its military action in Gaza."

It came from a group called 'No War Crimes On Our Dime,' with the Pittsburgh Democratic Socialists of America.

Ben Case is one of the leaders.

"This grassroots coalition came together in a matter of weeks this summer on the energy of Pittsburghers who felt this was something we could do to support the people of Palestine and pressure for peace," Case said.

The federation and other Jewish organizations, with the city controller, filed objections to the referendum, calling it antisemitic.

"If you look at the definition of antisemitism, which is called the IHRA definition, one of the things it talks about is when the State of Israel is held to a higher standard than any other country in the world," Finkelstein said. "You don't see any of these groups talking about any country in the world and putting any kinds of sanctions on them. It's only the State of Israel."

They also said it is a violation of state law.

"The state has legislation saying that you cannot boycott, divest, or have sanctions against the State of Israel," Finkelstein said.

Those wanting the ballot question said the county elections office did an initial review of the signatures they submitted and told them the referendum could be on the ballot. Technically, it didn't have the required number of valid signatures from registered voters in Pittsburgh.

However, both sides say the fight is not over.

"We'll use every avenue available to us to fight for peace, equality, and justice, from Pittsburgh to Palestine," Case said.

"This is a community that has persevered, suffered the worst antisemitic attack in American history, and will continue to be strong going forward," Finkelstein said.

Last week, Mayor Ed Gainey's office told KDKA-TV that the mayor had serious concerns regarding the implications of the proposed referendum if it were to pass, and wanted to prevent it from becoming part of the home rule charter.