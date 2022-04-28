Peters Township, Pittsburgh CAPA named among top 10 high schools in Pennsylvania

2 local schools named among best in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two local high schools have made U.S. News and World Report's list of top 10 schools in Pennsylvania.

According to the new rankings, Peters Township High School is listed as the 7th best school in the state.

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 is listed as the 9th best in Pennsylvania.

