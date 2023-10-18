Florists hand out bouquets at Pittsburgh-area shopping center as part of nationwide campaign

Florists hand out bouquets as part of nationwide campaign

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Imagine you're out and about trying to get errands done when you're surprised with a free and gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

Local florists are looking to bring moments of peace and calm to their neighbors today as part of a nationwide campaign called "Petal It Forward." It is meant to help people start their days with more smiles and less stress.

Unsuspecting shoppers in McCandless Crossing were given two bouquets -- one to keep for themselves and one to give away to a friend, family member or even strangers.

"We've been in business for 48 years and I've seen so many good things and positive things come from flowers. Whether that be a celebration of life to represent a person or just giving somebody a good feeling, it makes a big difference," said McCandless Floral owner and president Janet Wolosyzk.

"I love seeing the randomness and the kindness that goes behind 'petal-ing' it forward out on the streets," said owner of Flowerama Patti Flower.

McCandless Flowers says they prepared more than 375 bouquets just for today's event and they went pretty fast.