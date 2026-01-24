As winter storm hits western Pennsylvania, vets urge pet owners to take precautions

A major winter storm is preparing to blanket western Pennsylvania, bringing bitter cold and inches upon inches of snow.

However, it's not just about prepping yourself and your home; you need to think about pets, too.

Extreme cold, deep snow, and chemicals on the roads and sidewalks can throw off your pets' normal routine and put them at risk.

KDKA-TV spoke with Dr. Mike Hutchinson ahead of the storm to find out how pets react and what owners can do to keep them safe.

Changing routine is encouraged

"If they look uncomfortable, they should come right in," Dr. Hutchinson said.

For many pets, just stepping outside will be a challenge, dealing with below-freezing temperatures and deep snow under their paws. It's okay if a routine change is needed.

"That can add stress, I know, but I think they get it. I really do. When they see that snow, they see it right away. I do think they get it," Dr. Hutchinson said.

There are simple ways to make it easier and safer to take a quick bathroom break, or if your pet likes the snow.

"Creating a path, keeping them on a short leash so they don't get loose. This isn't the weather we want them to get loose in, and just take them for a shorter walk."

Watching for toxic chemicals in salt and ice melt

Even after you shovel, there's still a hidden threat that remains: salt and ice melt chemicals can burn paws.

"I recommend people take a cloth with warm water and wipe their pads and feet off when they come in the house every time because if there's chemicals out there in the road salts, if they lick [their paws], of course, ingestion is toxic, so we don't want that to happen," Dr. Hutchinson said.

Investing in booties, coats, and sweaters will never be a regret, especially when knowing pets can get frostbite and hyperthermia.

'If you stay with them, you can bring them in the appropriate amount of time and watch their behavior."

Keeping your pet inside is the safest option, but, understandably, they may need to go out.

If your pet is in distress, Dr. Mike says call your vet or the hospital immediately. These winter injuries require immediate care.