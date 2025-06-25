Cooling off your four-legged friends during a heat wave | How to keep your pets safe

As this historic heat wave continues in our region, you want to keep your loved ones safe, and that includes your furry friends.

The temperatures over the past few days can really take a toll on your four-legged family members.

It's common every year for veterinarians to see an uptick in animals coming in when the temperatures rise above normal. That means it's important to remember this old adage: if you're hot, they're hot, too. That means it may be best to leave them at home.

It could be a matter of just minutes for double-coated animals, like dogs, such as French bulldogs or pugs, to become overheated due to their restricted airways.

If you have to take them outside, make sure to do it early in the morning or later in the evening, as those are the safer times to avoid the most intense heat.

When walking them, be sure to stay mostly on grass and off the roads or sidewalks. Hot pavement can burn their paws, and a good rule of thumb is if it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for their feet.

"You can put booties on your dog if you have to walk them, there are cooling bandanas, there are cooling toys, and spray bottles," said Dr. Amy Kalinauskas of the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. "The first [signs] are over-excessive panting, increased respiratory effort, and sometimes even abdominal effort, where you notice they're belly breathing. Their gums can even turn brick red."

If you notice any of those signs, it's important to act quickly, because for animals, it can cause organ damage or even death if they suffer heat stroke. It all can be easily avoided by paying close attention.

Also, if you have to travel with them in your vehicle, experts warn to never leave your pet in a parked car. Even a few minutes can be deadly, as the temperatures can spike inside by 20 degrees or more in just 10 minutes. This means even with a cracked window, it can be dangerous.

For our furry friends, we love them and they love us, but during high temperatures, it's best just to leave them at home with plenty of air conditioning.