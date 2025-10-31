The trick-or-treat tradition carries different meanings and impacts - for kids, it's a wonderful time for free candy, and for the adults, it can be enjoying the joy we see in the kids.

However, for your furry friends at home, it can be a night of trauma, and no, we're not warning you about the dangers of letting your pet eat chocolate; it's more than that.

Protecting your pets from "Doorbell Anxiety"

It all begins when the neighborhood's scare or cuteness suspects approach your door.

"They get that doorbell anxiety, and if we're aware of that, we can help prevent that," said veterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson.

Dr. Hutchinson said that you shouldn't assume you know how your pet is going to react, because all they see is an intruder.

"It's our job to protect those children from our pets, and the best thing we can do is put them in a room in the middle of the house, maybe put on some white noise or music that they can listen to," he explained.

There's also another option: grab a jacket and set up your candy distribution operation outside, eliminating the doorbell altogether.

"That's a great idea," Dr. Hutchinson said. "Greet the kids outside. Nowadays, the trick-or-treaters are coming for about two hours, and I think we can all suffer through that and have fun."

What should I do if my pet gets into the Halloween candy?

Okay, yes, we also have to warn about the dangers of candy. Make sure that it is unreachable by your pet because chocolate can kill.

"I used to be an ER vet, and I've witnessed it," Dr. Hutchinson recalled. "You want to be very, very careful if they get into it."

It's more than just chocolate, Dr. Hutchinson explained that a sugar-free sweetener, xylitol, is safe for us humans, but for dogs like golden retrievers, it can pose a seizure risk.

"That's how fast they can drop their blood sugar, so it's very dangerous," he said.

If they do eat the candy, especially chocolate, Dr. Hutchinson said the best remedy is to make them throw up using hydrogen peroxide.

"A teaspoon for five pounds, a tablespoon for 15 pounds, up to four tablespoons," he explained. "A turkey baster works pretty good at getting endowment into them."

Two other things to watch out for: nutmeg, which might be in your pumpkin spice latte or pumpkin pie, is toxic to your pets. The other is a swallowed lollipop. While the lollipop itself won't make them sick, the stick could perforate their stomach or bowel.

As for how long you have to react, because you could be busy passing out candy and not notice, Dr. Hutchinson said as soon as possible, but certainly within 4-to-6 hours.