Two taken to the hospital in early morning shooting in Perry South

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital early on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 5:30 a.m., police were sent to the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found two men had been shot outside of a home. 

One man was found to have been shot in the arm, while the other had been shot in the arm and chest. 

They were both taken to the hospital by Pittsburgh EMS and are in stable condition. 

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting. 

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

