Two taken to the hospital in early morning shooting in Perry South

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital early on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 5:30 a.m., police were sent to the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found two men had been shot outside of a home.

One man was found to have been shot in the arm, while the other had been shot in the arm and chest.

They were both taken to the hospital by Pittsburgh EMS and are in stable condition.

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.