Watch CBS News
Local Community

Performers revealed for 2023 Juneteenth Festival

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Performers revealed for 2023 Juneteenth Festival
Performers revealed for 2023 Juneteenth Festival 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the summertime nears, that means more fun in the sun and festivals.

We're learning who is performing at Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Festival this year.

The lineup includes Grammy winners KRS-One and Arrested Development, the U.S. Army Jazz Band, and legendary funk-soul R&B group the Ohio Players.

The festival runs from June 16-19, 2023, at Point State Park and Market Square.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.