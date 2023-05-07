Performers revealed for 2023 Juneteenth Festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the summertime nears, that means more fun in the sun and festivals.
We're learning who is performing at Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Festival this year.
The lineup includes Grammy winners KRS-One and Arrested Development, the U.S. Army Jazz Band, and legendary funk-soul R&B group the Ohio Players.
The festival runs from June 16-19, 2023, at Point State Park and Market Square.
