Performers revealed for 2023 Juneteenth Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the summertime nears, that means more fun in the sun and festivals.

We're learning who is performing at Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Festival this year.

The lineup includes Grammy winners KRS-One and Arrested Development, the U.S. Army Jazz Band, and legendary funk-soul R&B group the Ohio Players.

The festival runs from June 16-19, 2023, at Point State Park and Market Square.