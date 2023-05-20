New peregrine falcon moves into Pitt's Cathedral of Learning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new peregrine falcon has moved into the nest on Pitt's Cathedral of Learning.

Morela and her mate Ecco raised three chicks last year, but Pitt said Morela stopped appearing on camera after she had to fend off a challenger and tried to lay an egg but couldn't. Carla was quick to swoop in.

Pitt talked to a nest monitor who said because of a band on Carla's leg, they know she was born in 2020 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was nesting at the West End Bridge, and this week she's been spending time in the Cathedral nest.

As for why the nest at the Cathedral is such a hot spot, Pitt said peregrine falcons like to nest on cliffs and a 42-story landmark that sticks out on the horizon "is about as good as it gets."

It's too late in the season for eggs, so Pitt said Carla won't be raising any chicks this year, though it appears Ecco, who is still around, is beginning to bond with Carla. Peregrines are more attached to their nests than their mates.

You can watch the falcons on the National Aviary's nest cam here.